Pocasset Travel Company to Refund Families for Cancelled School Trips

POCASSET – Attorney General Maura Healey has announced that a travel company based in Pocasset will be issuing thousands of dollars in refunds to hundreds of local families after scheduled school trips were cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Carousel Student Tours will be providing just over $100,000 in refunds.

Healey’s office began their investigation back in June after over 200 complaints relating to Carousel were received.

Contracted trips scheduled with Carousel for local students at schools such as Barnstable High School and Bourne Middle School were called off due to COVID-19.

Healey said that Carousel gave families the option to receive a full cost voucher to be used for a future trip or, in some cases, a partial refund.

According to Healey, the investigation determined that Carousel was insolvent, and the office requested that the rest of the company’s capital would be put into an escrow account to later be distributed to customers impacted.

Payments will be made on a prorated basis.