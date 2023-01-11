Healey Reaffirms Climate as Priority at Roundtable

HYANNIS – Governor Maura Healey reaffirmed meeting the state’s climate resiliency goals as a priority for her administration at a recent roundtable event at UMass Dartmouth.

Healey noted the appointment of Melissa Hoffer as the country’s first cabinet-level state climate chief.

Healey said her administration created the position to boost sustainability through building resilience and growing the workforce in the clean energy sector.

“We’re only going to do that if we’re doing it with real intentionality and focus. That’s the role of the climate chief, to make sure we’re deploying a whole of government approach,” Healey said.

The governor added that meeting climate goals will mean Massachusetts will need to partner with municipalities, the business community, and academic institutions.

Professor Daniel MacDonald said that UMass Dartmouth and Bristol Community College are launching over 100 offshore wind industry internships for students.

As the topic of clean energy was discussed at the event, Healey was asked how offshore wind will remain in Massachusetts as the industry expands down the east coast.

“We’re about Massachusetts competing. We think that this is an area where we can really compete hard. And we want to win. We don’t want to lose any ground to any of those other mid-Atlantic states,” Healey said.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter