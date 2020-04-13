Housing Assistance Corporation Continuing Work During COVID-19 Outbreak

HYANNIS – The Housing Assistance Corporation is continuing its work at the Lofts at 57 during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As long as we can keep the workers safe on the construction site, we should keep the construction going if we can,” Housing Assistance Corporation CEO, Alisa Magnotta.

“We’ve slowed down a little bit but we’re continuing to keep chipping away at the work that needs to be done there.”

HAC has been overseeing the project on Ridgewood Avenue in Hyannis which will have a total of eight one to two bedroom units, with some being utilized for affordable housing.

Currently the organization is working on putting the final touches on the complex.

“Right now we continue to get our inspection from the town so that we can get the money from a lender to pay the contractor,” said Magnotta.

“We’ve had a little bit of a delay a couple times because the inspectors weren’t able to come out or the lenders weren’t able to come out but we are still plugging alone and we are still planning to lease up sometime between May 1 and May 15.”

Magnotta added that a reason HAC is continuing to work is because affordable housing is still needed on Cape Cod.

“We started this with a housing shortage, and we still have it,” she said.

“At some point when we are back to normal we’re going to have to keep housing and building and leasing up people, so it’s important that we keep this going.”

There are still units available to rent at the Lofts at 57.

For more information on Housing Assistance Corporation or the Lofts at 57, visit Haconcapecod.org.