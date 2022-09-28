Housing Agency Launches Humanitarian Response Fund

HYANNIS – To help better deal with humanitarian issues in times of crisis, the Housing Assistance Corporation has launched the Humanitarian Response Fund and Volunteer Coordination initiative.

HAC Chief External Affairs Officer Stefanie Coxe said the program is a response to the arrival of 48 Venezuelan migrants on Martha’s Vineyard recently.

“Displacement is something we see every day and as this crisis arose, we really felt it was important to be able to provide our staff with tools so that we would have ways to help people who don’t fit into a box of existing state or federal programs,” said Coxe.

She added that the flexible source of funding will also help speed responses to future incidents.

“Emergencies happen when you least expect them. Waiting for all the pieces to come into place isn’t necessarily always the best strategy,” said Coxe.

“It’s a way for us to make sure that we are prepared and can help people in the moment.”

The initiative also provides a place HAC can direct volunteer outreach, including those looking to donate, provide translation services, or offer transportation.

Donations or other support for the Housing Response Fund & Volunteer Coordination can be done on HAC’s website here.

Interested volunteers can email [email protected]. HAC said that they are particularly interested in native Spanish speakers and those willing to drive migrants to appointments on Cape or off Cape, including Boston.