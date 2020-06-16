Hyannis Business Owners Optimistic After Reopening

HYANNIS – Many Hyannis businesses have reopened their doors to the public since the second phase of the state’s reopening plan began. Since then, owners have said that things are looking up.

Red Fish Blue Fish owner Jane Walsh reopened her retail area on Wednesday with virus prevention measures in place, such as allowing a maximum of four customers in the store at a time. So far, Walsh said that operations have gone smoothly.

“People have been wearing masks, I’ve been wearing a mask; nobody’s complained,” Walsh said.

“People have been really happy to be able to go into stores and shop, it’s been going really well.”

Soho Arts Company owner Betsy Young echoed those sentiments and added that while business has been a bit slower than in recent years, things feel as if they are returning to a relative normal.

“My expectation is that as time goes on and as we get further into the summer, people will be more comfortable being out and about. Things will start to feel a little bit better, and I think everybody will see that,” Young said.

Young said home rentals and hotel rooms accepting reservations also adds to the optimism. She hopes that outdoor dining and shopping can be implemented throughout the Main Street area, as it could be a “big draw.”

Elizabeth Wurfbain with the Hyannis Main Street Improvement District said that many business owners have reacted positively in recent days.

Throughout the next few days, the district is bringing in street barriers to promote more space for things such as pedestrian access and outdoor dining. Wurfbain said that local businesses will continue to adapt to changing circumstances with this new layout.

“There’s nobody more adaptable than businesses,” Wurfbain explained.

“They move really fast on their feet.”

Wurfbain added that the barriers will “manage” traffic while also promoting social distancing.