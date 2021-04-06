Hyannis Memorial to Honor COVID Victims

HYANNIS – After her father died from COVID-19, one Cape Cod resident has set out to honor all victims of the disease in the region.

After reaching out to Town of Barnstable officials who supported the memorial, Denise Harris is now in the process of purchasing 500 flags that are expected to be placed around the Hyannis Airport Rotary for the month of May.

“Since he passed away, I noticed that other towns were doing things to memorialize their victims and the Cape hadn’t done anything yet. So I wanted to do something that honored him as well as all the other victims,” said Harris.

The flags will bear the victims’ names, towns and dates of their death, with the permission of their surviving family.

“I just thought it would be very powerful and help the families. And it would be good for the community to see. All those flags in one spot and to know that the loved ones are not forgotten,” said Harris.

The memorial will be at no cost to the families impacted.

A flag for every victim will be placed, though whether they bear a name will be up to the family of the victim.

A crowd funding site has been set up for donations that will go towards purchasing the flags, which can be found here.

Families that have a loved one that they wish to have represented in name on the memorial can contact covidvictimsofcapecod@yahoo.com.