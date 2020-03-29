ICE Releases Two Detainees in Plymouth for Health Concerns

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has released two immigration detainees from a facility in Plymouth, after a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.

The ACLU filed a petition earlier this week for the release of two detainees with medical conditions that put them at a high risk for serious illness or death in the event of a COVID-19 infection.

The ACLU released a statement reporting that the detainees had been released and that the lawsuit was part of nationwide action.

Civil rights groups also filed a class-action lawsuit to have all immigration detainees released from the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth.