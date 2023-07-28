Inaugural Hurricane Symposium on Cape Cod Gets Large Turnout

BOURNE – At the inaugural Hurricane Preparedness Symposium on Tuesday, July 25 more than 200 state, local, federal, and private sector emergency managers and public safety officials from across Massachusetts were in attendance.

Held at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy Conference Center in Bourne, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency discussed the State’s vulnerability to hurricanes and other tropical storms.

Following Hurricane Preparedness Week, declared earlier in July by Governor Maura Healey, the program included demonstrations, speakers, and breakout sessions on topics ranging from best practices for evacuations and sheltering to building weather-ready communities.

“Massachusetts’ Statewide Hurricane Symposium illustrates our commitment to engage partners in the shared goals of preparedness, mutual aid, and sustainable recovery,” said Healey.

“In the last few weeks alone, the floods affecting Massachusetts families, businesses, and communities have renewed our local and state emergency management leaders’ urgency around these topics. We commend each of them for the work they do to keep our residents safe,” Healey said.

Symposium keynote speakers included former FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor and Andy Nash, Meteorologist-in-Charge of the National Weather Service Boston/Norton office.

Presenters from various sectors, including non-profits, private enterprises, and government agencies shared real-world experiences and showcased successful preparedness initiatives.

Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to November 30.

