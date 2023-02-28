Independence House to Use $3.5M for New Building

HYANNIS – The recent $3.5 million federal grant received by Independence House will go a long way towards supporting survivors of sexual and domestic violence, according to officials with the group.

Executive Director Lysetta Hurge Putnam said the money will go towards a new, larger building that can accommodate expanded services.

“People need a place where there’s privacy, confidentiality, and trained staff that understand the issue deeply. During the pandemic, we could say there were virtual services but that’s not necessarily the safest way for someone who is in a domestic violence situation,” said Putnam.

Independence House has provided assistance for survivors including crisis intervention care, safe transitional housing, and court appearance support for over 40 years.

“Everyone that is a survivor of domestic or sexual violence may have a different need. So our work is organized to focus on what those needs are.

The money was awarded at an event earlier this month that featured a discussion on domestic violence with local leaders, including Barnstable County Sheriff Donna Buckley and Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois.

The full Sunday Journal interview with Putnam can be found here.