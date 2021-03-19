You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Input Sought for Eastham T-Time Site

Input Sought for Eastham T-Time Site

March 19, 2021

EASTHAM – A survey has been launched to seek community input on the North Eastham property that was formerly the T-Time Family Sports Center.

The Eastham T-Time Committee is looking for feedback from people of all ages on what should be done with the 11-acre property along Route 6.

The site could potentially become a housing development, business area, community center, or a hybrid of multiple uses.

Those who live in the area part or full-time, own or rent property in the town, and who work at or own a business in Eastham are invited to take part in the survey, which closes April 20.

For more information, visit the committee’s website by clicking here.

