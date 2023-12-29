January Blood Drive Dates Announced by CCHC

HYANNIS – The blood drive schedule for January has been announced by Cape Cod Healthcare (CCHC) as Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital are in need of blood donations.

Since 1970, January has been recognized as National Blood Donor month to help emphasize the importance of blood and platelet donations, especially during the winter months when inclement weather or seasonal illness may impact donations.

Cape Cod and Falmouth hospitals must have at least one week’s worth of blood on hand at all times.

Since each unit collected or purchased only lasts 42 days, it is a constant challenge to maintain sufficient supply.

Blood collected at CCHC blood drives stays on Cape Cod to help local families, friends, and neighbors.

On January 2 from 10:40 a.m. to 5 p.m. Harwich Police Department will host a drive, then January 3 between the same times will be at Sandwich Library, and January 4 also between the same times will be located at the Brewster Police station.

To make an appointment for one of the drives and to see other dates, times and locations visit the Blood Donor Portal.

