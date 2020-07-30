JetBlue Returns to Barnstable Municipal Airport Saturday

HYANNIS – Barnstable Municipal Airport has announced the return of JetBlue Airways nonstop service from the airport to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport beginning Saturday, August 1.

“We are thrilled with the return of JetBlue,” said Airport Manager Katie Servis.

“This route furthers our mission to provide convenient air service for people traveling to and from the economic center of Cape Cod, Hyannis, and provides fast and easy travel for residents, visitors, and business travelers.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, passengers should expect a few changes when they arrive inside the terminal.

“Passenger health and safety is our top priority,” said Servis.

“We have implemented a number of health and safety precautions related to COVID-19 that allow for social distancing, hygiene protocols, and cleaning and disinfecting.”

COVID-19 protocols include:

Modified ticketing with queuing lines that allow for social distancing at kiosks, counters, queuing, and bag check

Modified staggered security screening with queuing lines to allow for social distancing

Seating reminders to maintain social distancing and family/companion seating

Car rental counter queuing and separation

Curbside drop-off encouraged

Half hour free parking in the main terminal parking lot for passenger pickup/drop off

In addition, passengers traveling on JetBlue will be required to wear face coverings during their flight.

