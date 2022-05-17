You are here: Home / NewsCenter / JetBlue, Southern Airways Express Service Returning to Cape Cod

May 17, 2022

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Gateway Airport will once again be featuring service with JetBlue and Southern Airways Express.

Southern Airways Express will be providing flights to Nantucket Memorial Airport and T.F. Green International Airport in Providence, Rhode Island.

Four roundtrip flights between Hyannis and Nantucket with Southern Airways Express will be offered each weekday, with another three daily trips on Saturdays and Sundays. The airport has a targeted start date of June 16 for these summer trips.

JetBlue will also continue to provide flights to and from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City starting on May 26. This will be JetBlue’s eighth season of Cape Cod service.

