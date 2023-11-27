Outdoor Recreation Economy Grows

HYANNIS – The Executive Office of Energy & Environmental Affairs recently highlighted a report by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis that indicates that the state’s outdoor recreation economy grew by 17% in 2022.

The announcement came on the heels of the state’s recent launch of the Office of Outdoor Recreation.

According to the bureau’s report, outdoor recreation in that period contributed over $11.7 billion in value to the local economy while creating over 100,000 jobs.

The effects were felt in Cape Cod, with the National Park Service reporting that four million visitors came to the Cape Cod National Seashore in 2022, spending about $548 million in communities near the park and supporting 6,680 jobs while adding $750 million to the local economy.

State officials have lauded the benefits of the growth of outdoor recreation, citing economic and health benefits.

“When residents have access to safe parks and trails, they are 21 percent more likely to be physically active,” said Paul Jahnige, Director of MOOR. “Green spaces also reduce heat island impacts, cool neighborhoods, and provide significant ‘green’ mental health benefits including lessening stress, anxiety, and depression.”

Top sectors in outdoor recreation include boating and fishing, hunting, RVing, camping, hiking, and skiing, with sailing also experiencing rapid growth.