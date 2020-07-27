Keating Amends National Defense Authorization Act

BUZZARDS BAY – The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the “William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act” for fiscal year 2021.

Included in the legislation are ten amendments from Ninth District Congressman Bill Keating (D).

“As a member of the Armed Services Committee, a Foreign Affairs Subcommittee chairman, and the representative for a large military base, I think this bill sets us on the right path for a strong national defense policy that involves strategic diplomatic advancements while ensuring the health and safety of our Armed Forces,” said Keating.

“The passage of the NDAA reflects priorities of mine in Congress: putting the needs of the Americans who have answered the call to serve and protect our nation first, cleaning up environmental issues in and around military bases, promoting peace through innovative new programs, and preventing a base realignment from impacting Joint Base Cape Cod.”

One amendment made requires the Air National Guard to update the Defense Committees on a more appropriate usage of a hanger on Joint Base Cape Cod set to be torn down.

The hanger in question already has built-in security features not available elsewhere in the region and could become an innovation center for the blue economy corridor.

The NDAA authorizes $732 billion for national defense.

Key provisions include:

A pay raise for the troops.

$1 billion for the Pandemic Preparedness and Resilience National Security Fund.

Clean up of PFAS chemicals contaminating water on our military bases.

Improving sexual assault prevention and response programs.

Improving oversight and management of housing for military personal and their families.

Changing the names of military bases named after individuals who served in the Confederacy.

Several provisions to confront climate change.

A provision that limits funding under the national emergency military construction authority to prevent misuse on a southern border wall.

Other Amendments from Keating Include: