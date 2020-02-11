Congressman Keating Holds Antisemitism Hearing

BOURNE – Bourne Congressman Bill Keating, who serves as the chairman of the Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia, Energy, and the Environment, recently held a hearing titled “Resisting Anti-Semitism and Xenophobia in Europe.”

It was held in observance with International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“Antisemitism and hate is something we must work tirelessly to address in government and across civil society. But at its core, we can’t forget the deeply personal nature of these harms,” said Keating.

The hearing hosted several witnesses for its first panel at the Rayburn House Office Building including Holocaust survivor Dr. Alfred Munzer, and Dorot Professor of Modern Jewish History and Holocaust Studies at Emory University Deborah E. Lipstadt, Ph.D.

Keating said it was important that Munzer and Lipstadt were present to ensure that there was a “personal and historical perspective on antisemitism in Europe and around the world.”

Witnesses at the second panel included several experts in the field such as Ira Forman, Senior Advisor for Combating Antisemitism; Christie Edwards, Acting Head for Tolerance and Non-Discrimination, Robert Williams, Ph.D, Deputy Director of Internal Affairs at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum; and Rabbi Andrew Baker, Director of International Jewish Affairs at the American Jewish Committee.

“It’s essential to acknowledge that evil does indeed exist. Antisemitism and hate did not begin with Adolf Hitler and did not end after the Holocaust. Hate speech, discrimination, and violence based on a person’s identity, be it creed, race, sexual orientation, place of origin or otherwise is a scourge we cannot afford to ignore at any time,” said Keating.

Keating said that 28% of European Jews have experienced antisemitic harassment at least once in the last year, but since incidents often go unreported, the actual percentage could be much higher.

Keating also said that while the committee’s focus is on Europe, there are similar trends of antisemitism in the United States as well, citing a recent attack on a Rabbi in his New York home during Hanukkah celebrations.

Attacks and harassment against other groups within Europe are also on the rise, according to Keating.

“Hate and discrimination do not only affect European Jews, reported cases of Islamophobia and attacks have also increased in every country in Europe. A recent EU study that 26% of LGBTQ surveyed have been attacked or threatened with violence in the last 5 years,” he said.