Keating Introduces Ukraine Legislation

October 3, 2022

HYANNIS – U.S. Representative Bill Keating (D-MA) has introduced legislation to prevent the U.S. from recognizing Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

“This bill is a simple, yet resolute statement from both chambers of Congress: Russia’s war in Ukraine, its illegal occupation of Ukrainian territory, and the horrific crimes of genocide it is committing against the Ukrainian people will never be accepted,” Keating said.

The bill came through the House’s Subcommittee on Europe, Energy, the Environment, and Cyber, of which Keating is the chair.

It was also moved forward by Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA).

The bill also stops any federal agencies from offering assistance that would imply recognition of the Russian Federation’s illegal claim of authority in Ukrainian territories.

The legislation is a companion to a bill that was recently introduced in the U.S. Senate.

“The United States will continue to support an independent Ukraine and never recognize any violation by Russia of Ukraine’s sovereign territorial integrity,” Keating said.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

