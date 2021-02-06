Keating Reintroduces National Seashore Advisory Commission Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Ninth District Congressman Bill Keating (D-Bourne) reintroduced legislation last week that would reauthorize the Cape Cod National Seashore Advisory Commission, whose last authorization ended in 2018.

“The Cape Cod National Seashore had been around since the Seashore had been the Seashore, since the early 1960’s,” said National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom,

“It helped provide a direct connection with the towns, and the county and the state to provide information and advice to the superintendent”.

The same legislation passed in the House in November 2019, but stalled in the Senate. If passed, the legislation would reauthorize the commission until 2028.

“It’s something that worked well for a long time, and could work well in the future,” said Carlstrom.

President John F. Kennedy first signed the Cape Cod National Seashore Advisory Commission into law in 1961.