Keyes Announces Plan To Help Small Business.

SANDWICH – Tom Keyes, a Republican candidate for the 5th Barnstable State Representative seat, has announced a plan to help small business rebuild from the virus outbreak.
“We can rebuild our economy stronger and better, but we must be forward thinking. I am ready to use my business and community service experience to make a positive difference,” said Keyes.
He’s running against Steven Xiarhos for the Republican nomination.
The Keyes Small Business Recovery Plan:
- No new taxes
- Require a one year adjustment period for all new regulations
- Require a systematic cost benefit analysis of regulations every 5 years
- Allow businesses to hire freelancers by revising the definition of independent contractor
- Redefine Small Business to 50 employees or less
- Create a six month tax amnesty program giving small business time to pay their taxes.