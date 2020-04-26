You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Keyes Announces Plan To Help Small Business.

Keyes Announces Plan To Help Small Business.

April 26, 2020

SANDWICH – Tom Keyes, a Republican candidate for the 5th Barnstable State Representative seat, has announced a plan to help small business rebuild from the virus outbreak.

“We can rebuild our economy stronger and better, but we must be forward thinking. I am ready to use my business and community service experience to make a positive difference,” said Keyes.

He’s running against Steven Xiarhos for the Republican nomination.

The Keyes Small Business Recovery Plan:

  1. No new taxes
  2. Require a one year adjustment period for all new regulations
  3. Require a systematic cost benefit analysis of regulations every 5 years
  4. Allow businesses to hire freelancers by revising the definition of independent contractor
  5. Redefine Small Business to 50 employees or less
  6. Create a six month tax amnesty program giving small business time to pay their taxes.     
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 