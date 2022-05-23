Kids 5-11 Now Eligible for Pfizer Booster

HYANNIS – Kids in Massachusetts will be able to increase their defense against COVID-19 after the state recently announced that children between the ages of 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive Pfizer’s pediatric booster.

“Just as it does for adults, getting a booster dose will provide continued protection for this age group against COVID-19 and its variants, and that’s good news,” DPH Chief Medical Officer Estevan Garcia said.

The news comes after updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kids should wait to receive a booster until at least five months since completing their primary COVID-19 vaccines.

The boosters will be available to children in the age group at pharmacies, primary care practices, community health centers, and state-supported vaccine sites.

The Food and Drug Administration also recently set dates in June to review vaccines for kids under the age of 5.

To locate a pediatric COVID-19 booster appointment, head to the state’s Vax Finder site or call 211 for the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter