State Provides Latham Centers With COVID-19 Aid

July 15, 2020

BREWSTER – Latham Centers has received over $393,000 in funding from the state for assistance with costs related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant was part of a larger initiative by the administration that saw $16.1 million given out to 32 special education residential school establishments.

The money will be used to cover expenses such as personal protective equipment, increased staff costs, and enhancing cleaning measures.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


