State Provides Latham Centers With COVID-19 Aid

BREWSTER – Latham Centers has received over $393,000 in funding from the state for assistance with costs related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant was part of a larger initiative by the administration that saw $16.1 million given out to 32 special education residential school establishments.

The money will be used to cover expenses such as personal protective equipment, increased staff costs, and enhancing cleaning measures.

To learn more about Latham Centers, visit their website by clicking here.