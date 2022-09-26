Local Arts Group Receives $90,000 Grant

HYANNIS – A local arts group was awarded $90,000 in state funding to support a series of upcoming projects to improve access and visibility for artists.

The Arts and Justice Collective will use the grant for work through the Cordial Eye Gallery and Artist Space in Barnstable.

The first project will feature community ‘House Parties,’ which organizers describe as diverse and culturally informed events with musicians and visual artists from the community.

The other projects include a summertime festival that will focus on arts and justice and a plan to acquire a year-round space.

Officials with the Arts and Justice Collective said they hope the permanent space will allow for affiliated groups to host events, share resources, and create community experiences.

The award was made available through Mass Development’s TDI Creative Catalyst Grant program for gateway cities.

The grant applications were announced back in April for eligible gateway cities, small to midsized cities that are part of regional economies and have below state average household incomes.

This round of funding saw the organization award $500,000 to seven groups throughout Massachusetts for projects that support arts and culture.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter