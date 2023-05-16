April 2023 Fourth Warmest on Record

HYANNIS – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that April 2023 was the fourth warmest on record, with global ocean temperatures reaching a record high, as well.

Ocean temperatures were recorded at almost 2 degrees above long-term averages.

The report comes as Cape Cod lawmakers and environmental advocates push for legislation curbing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting electrification of infrastructure like transport and heating.

The data is also recorded as Massachusetts continues its push towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

As part of the decarbonization roadmap, the state will ban the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035.

NOAA has been recording global temperature and climate for the past 174 years.