Barnstable County Officials Create COVID Money Distribution Plan

HYANNIS – An ordinance to distribute $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds received by Barnstable County directly to Cape Cod towns has been adopted by the Assembly of Delegates.

“The majority of Cape towns have projects ready to go. Towns want to know how much money they will get and when,” said Assembly Speaker Patrick Princi of Barnstable in a statement.

“This ordinance will clarify and fast-track the money towns deserve.”

The next step will be to create a distribution formula that benefits both large and small towns on Cape, said Princi.

The assembly will hear proposals from both delegates and commissioners on how exactly to distribute the funds.

ARPA funds must be spent on specific categories, including the public health response to COVID and economic recovery from the pandemic.

Possible uses for the funds that have been brought up by county and town officials include improving internet infrastructure, water quality, and healthcare.