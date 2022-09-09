Barnstable County Vaccine Clinics Offering Both COVID and Flu Shots

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment will host three vaccine clinics to provide residents with both flu shots and updated COVID-19 boosters.

The recently-updated boosters provide protection against both the original coronavirus and latest omicron variants.

The first clinic will be held at the Harborview Conference Room at the Barnstable County Complex on September 21 from 9 am to noon.

Further clinics will be held on September 30 from 9 am to noon and October 5 from noon to 3 pm.

Appointments are required for the clinics, which can be done here. The clinics will not be accepting walk-ins.

Participants are asked to arrive no more than 10 minutes prior to their scheduled time to prevent lines and long wait times.

More information on the latest updates to the COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.