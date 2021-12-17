You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Barnstable Reminds Local Businesses COVID Relief Deadline Approaches

December 17, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BARNSTABLE – Local business owners are being reminded by the Town of Barnstable’s Economic Development program that the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) deadline to apply for the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program is fast approaching. 

The federal loan supports small businesses struggling to recover from the economic impacts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The loan and targeted advance applications will be accepted until December 31 and will be processed into the new year until funds are exhausted, according to town officials.

More on the program can be found here.

