Biden, Dems Prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T Virus Relief Bill

March 7, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — An exhausted Senate has narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The vote gives President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies a victory that they say is crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums.

Final passage came after the Senate voted all night on a series of amendment.

Nearly all were from Republicans and were rejected.

Senate passage sets up final congressional approval by the House next week.

Not a single Republican backed the bill in the Senate or when it initially passed the House.

That shows the partisan environment that’s so far characterizing the early days of Biden’s presidency.

By ALAN FRAM, Associated Press
