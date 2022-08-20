Cape Cod Commission Water Quality Initiative Moves Ahead

HYANNIS – A Barnstable County ordinance to fund the Cape Cod Commission Regional Freshwater Initiative is moving forward after approval from the Assembly of Delegates.

The comprehensive $2.5 million study will examine the health of local water sources and the impact on the region’s economy.

Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb is among several environmental leaders who voiced support for the effort.

“It’s going to create a framework that’s going to allow towns to understand how to proceed with their projects. It’s going to provide a framework that’s going to allow smaller associations to access meaningful resources,” said Gottlieb.

The Mashpee-Wakeby Pond Alliance and Falmouth Pond Coalition also voiced support for the initiative.

The Freshwater Initiative builds on information collected during the 2021 Cape Cod Pond and Lake Atlas project.

More on the initiative can be found on the Commission’s website.