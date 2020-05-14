You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Community Orchestra Cancels May Concerts

Cape Community Orchestra Cancels May Concerts

May 14, 2020

ORLEANS – Due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Cape Community Orchestra has canceled its spring concerts.

The concerts were originally scheduled for Friday, May 15 and Sunday, May 17.

The concerts, which were to celebrate the orchestra’s 30th anniversary season, have been rescheduled for Friday, November 20 and Sunday, November 22.

The program includes favorite pieces selected by conductor John Hagon from the orchestra’s 30 years of performances.

For more information about the orchestra, go to capecommunityorchestra.org.

 

