Cape Sees First Virus Death in a Week

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported on Wednesday that one more individual on Cape Cod has died due to COVID-19. It is the first virus death on the Cape in a week.

To date, 166 people within Barnstable County have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus. A total of 22 fatalities across Massachusetts were included in the most recent report.

Cape Cod also saw five additional COVID-19 cases, as a part of 288 reported statewide on Wednesday.

No additional cases or deaths were reported by the state on the Islands.

According to the DPH, two individuals are being treated for the virus at Cape Cod Hospital, as the statewide hospitalization rate sits at about 0.26%.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.