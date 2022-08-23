Cape Summer Season Grows Longer but Housing Challenges Continue

DENNIS – Local business experts are saying the Cape’s busy summer is continuing to stretch into the shoulder seasons, but challenges persist for businesses looking to serve customers longer.

Dennis Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lois André said as the business community highlights the appeal of the fall and holiday season, staffing remains a major obstacle.

“It’s a great place to live and it’s expensive to live here. So it’s important we all work together locally with the town of Dennis, looking to make sure that there’s some more affordable housing area, and working with the planning committee to make sure that those types of things happen,” said André .

“Whether it’s some additional housing or accessory dwelling issues, those things are all very, very important to making this area more conducive to having more people working here and employed here.”

She highlighted work by the state and town planning committee, adding she is confident the Cape is developing the tools necessary to mitigate the affordable housing issue gripping the region.

André added that despite the affordable housing issues, local businesses are seeing a strong return from COVID expected to continue into the fall.

