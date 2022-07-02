Champ Homes Receives Grant from Cape and Islands United Way

BARNSTABLE – A $5,000 grant has been awarded by the Cape and Islands United Way to Champ Homes to help boost their transitional housing program for residents facing housing insecurity.

The organization has been helping to address homelessness on Cape since its opening 31 years ago, and has since served over 3,000 individuals.

Executive Director Adam Burnett said the funds go a long way towards providing transitional housing, which has grown in need amid recent regional economic challenges.

“The need is great, and it’s been compounded by COVID. It’s compounded by the housing market. Without an influx of housing inventory, I don’t see this problem going away anytime soon,” said Burnett.

Burnett added that the Cape and Islands United Way has supported Champ Homes in the past, but the grant is part of a new initiative focused on the transitional housing program.

In 2021, close to 70 percent of individuals helped by the program went on to successfully transition to long-term sustainable housing.

More on Champ Homes can be found on their website.