Chatham Fund Awards $30,000 in Grants

CHATHAM – Two nonprofit organizations serving Chatham residents recently received a total of $30,000 in grants from The Chatham Fund of The Cape Cod Foundation.

Monomoy Community Services and Lower Cape Outreach Council each received $15,000 to support their ongoing programs and services and to continue their case work for the Chatham Coronavirus Impact Fund, said the Foundation.

“We took a proactive approach to our grantmaking this year,” said Chatham Fund Chairman Henry Holden in a statement.

“Rather than soliciting proposals from nonprofit organizations, we looked closely at agencies responding to the most critical needs of residents to maximize the Fund’s impact in our community.”

When the pandemic began in 2020, Monomoy Community Services received $25,000 from the Advisory Council, and the Chatham Coronavirus Impact Fund received an “unprecedented” $100,000, said the Foundation.

“The Town Fund model is a powerful one,” said Cape Cod Foundation President and CEO Kristin O’Malley.

“By working together, The Chatham Fund—and our other Town Funds—have been able to build resources for annual grantmaking, provide additional funds for emergency relief, and create endowments to provide for the future needs of their communities.”

More information on The Chatham Fund, as well as how to donate, can be found here.