Chatham Residents Raise Issues with Solar Array Proposal

CHATHAM – Residents in Chatham have voiced issues with a proposed solar array project proposed along Middle Road.

Specifically, they urged the town’s planning board to use more time to look over the plans for the project, proposed by NextGrid Inc., before approving it at a recent meeting.

While not explicitly opposed to the installation of a solar array, residents such as former construction company owner Steve Jesus want to make sure that all factors are being addressed.

“This is like hiring a contractor to build your home, and trusting him to give you what you want with nothing written down. I would never have bid on a job like this,” Jesus said.

Certain revisions of the pitch, such as a minimum 31-foot buffer, were made by NextGrid. However, concerns were still made clear.

“If you count the ceiling tiles in this building, this whole room is about 38 feet wide,” Jesus said.

“That’s not a buffer.”

Other aspects of the proposal included planting vegetation between homes and the arrays.

The solar array would provide energy to Eversource. Around 8,100 arrays would be installed within a 7.63 acre plot of land.

A hearing regarding the project’s special permit will be held January 23.