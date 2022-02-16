You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Chatham Wells Hit by PFAS On-Target to Get Replacements

February 16, 2022

Dr. Robert Duncanson

CHATHAM – Design plans for the new wells to replace those that faced PFAS contamination last year are on track.

Natural Resources Director Dr. Robert Duncanson told board of health members that the plans are almost complete with a schedule to send them out to bid soon.

“They’re at the 90 percent design phase, so they’re getting ready to button those up and get those out to bid in anticipation of bidding late spring and early summer and then construction starting shortly hopefully thereafter,” said Duncanson. 

He said that the facilities, set to replace those at sites 10 and 11, will likely be complete by summer of 2023.

