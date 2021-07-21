You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / COVID Outbreak Reported in Yarmouth Nursing Home

July 20, 2021

COVID-19 illustration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

YARMOUTH – The State Department of Public Health has reported that over 30  individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 at a Yarmouth nursing home. 

The outbreak involves both residents and staff members of Maplewood at Mayflower Place in West Yarmouth. 

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals are affected. 

The incident comes as Provincetown experiences its own spike in cases following the Fourth of July holiday.

Health officials in Boston have also begun urging visitors to Provincetown to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 after at least 35 cases in city residents were traced back to the town.

State health officials said that they are monitoring the incidents within both towns.

