Eastham Concludes T-Time Forum Series, Readies Next Recommendations

EASTHAM – The Eastham T-Time Committee has concluded its public input and informational forum series and will move onto drafting the final recommendations on how to best utilize the recently-acquired Route 6 property.

According to committee members, the input gathered will be used to refine current proposals for submission to the town’s select board.

“The committee held these forums to get a last measure of community feedback before refining out recommendations and presenting them to the Select Board next month,” said Chair of the committee Karen Strauss in a statement.

“We thank everyone who participated in this process by attending or watching our forums, contributing questions and comments in a meeting or by email, or participating in our survey. This level of participation adds considerable depth and value to the process.”

A total of 148 Eastham community members participated in the virtual and in-person forums.

The draft recommendation potential uses for the T-Time property include a public community center building anchored by Eastham’s Recreation Department and potentially the Council on Aging, outdoor green space for gathering and recreation, artist or entrepreneur pop-up space and senior and workforce housing.

A community pool was also considered as a possibility, but the committee noted that more information would be necessary in order to officially include it in the final recommendations.

“The committee will meet again to review all the input we’ve gotten from these forums, survey and other public engagement during this process.” said Strauss.

Whatever the final design, the committee assured that it would follow the Guidelines for Development, keeping with current aesthetics of buildings and considering traits like mixed-use potential and environmental stewardship.

Pending approval of the Eastham Select Board in November, the project would then move into the master planning process in 2022, a phase likely to take approximately a year of planning and infrastructure analysis.

The project’s official webpage can be found here.