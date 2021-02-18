Educator Vaccination Site Proposed for Upper Cape Tech

BOURNE – State lawmakers and local town officials have proposed a plan to bring COVID-19 vaccines to educators regionally at the Upper Cape Technical School campus in Bourne.

The plan is the result of coordination between Sandwich Fire Chief John Burke, Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School Superintendent Roger Forget, Sandwich Selectman David Sampson and 5th Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos.

The organizers said that the plan would allow for the expedited vaccination of educators in the Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee, Sandwich and Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School districts.

In total, 1,997 vaccines would be required from the Commonwealth.

“The primary goal of this plan is to make vaccines easily available for educators to further reduce the impact of the virus on learning for our school children,” said the planners in a statement.

The plan would utilize the school campus to both administer and store vaccines, with the cold temperatures required of the Pfizer vaccine being achievable on-site.

UCT nursing staff as well as Sandwich and Bourne Fire Departments would administer the doses.

Planners said that, contingent upon the activation of Part 3 of Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination plan, vaccinations could be administered beginning March 19, with second doses being administered just before spring vacation in April.

The proposal follows in the footsteps of the Town of Sandwich vaccination site that administered vaccines for all Upper Cape safety agencies in Bourne, Sandwich, Mashpee, Falmouth and Joint Base Cape Cod.

Organizers look to the Commonwealth to provide the necessary doses in order to make the proposed site available.