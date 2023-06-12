Falmouth Opposes Joint Base Gun Range

FALMOUTH – After much debate, Falmouth has stated its opposition to the current proposal for a machine gun range at Joint Base Cape Cod, as the public comment period continues by the EPA.

Select Board Member Douglas Brown said he did not want to shut the door on a possible reduced or relocated range.

“There’s other land on that base that might be suitable. So that’s why I’m encouraging them to scale back or redesign their project,” said Brown.

Member Onjalé Scott Price said she backs the EPA.

“I believe In following the science and I support the work that the EPA does so if they’re raising cause for concern I would support their concern,” said Scott Price.

The letter was approved unanimously.

If the EPA’s determination is confirmed, then the range will not be eligible for federal funding. The draft determination denying federal funding for the proposed range is open for comment through June 26.

Army National Guard officials said that a machine gun range on-base would cut down on travel time and operational costs, and also poses no significant threat to the local environment.

Barnstable County has also submitted a letter opposing the range.

Other officials who have voiced opposition to the range include U.S. Senators for Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey.

