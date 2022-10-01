You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Health Advisory Continues at Lower Mill Pond

October 1, 2022

Lower Mill Pond. Association to Preserve Cape Cod.

BREWSTER – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod has reported continued algae blooms at Lower Mill Pond in Brewster, which remains under a health advisory at this time.

The pond tested high in concentrations of cyanobacteria earlier this month, and recent samples indicate it has not yet declined.

The Association urges pond visitors to avoid contact with the blooms, and be wary of bringing dogs or children as they are both susceptible to cyanotoxins through accidental ingestion of the water.

The pond has seen higher than normal cyanobacteria levels since mid-September.

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


