Lawmakers Pen Letter to Congress on Immigration

HYANNIS – Local lawmakers on both sides of the isle are calling on Congress to make updates to the federal immigration system as Yarmouth and other Cape Cod communities are being tapped to shelter recent immigrants.

Gov. Maura Healey recently declared a migrant emergency for the state.

In a letter to Congress, lawmakers including the Cape delegation said immigration is a crucial tool in addressing workforce shortages, but current employment approval processes are too slow.

They added that the last major reform to immigration was in 1986.

Meanwhile, Bourne health officials are looking for state intervention on dealing with migrants at local motels that have overstayed the local 3-week limit.

The local restriction applies as the units have not been officially declared as emergency shelters, like at Joint Base Cape Cod.

Over 120 shelter units have been set up across Cape Cod. Other communities housing migrants include Yarmouth, Eastham, and the Base.