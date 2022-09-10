Local Health Experts Highlight New COVID Boosters, Vaccine Clinics

FALMOUTH – Barnstable County is in the green category of the CDC’s COVID-19 community spread metric, but local health officials are highlighting boosters ahead of the winter flu season.

Falmouth health Agent Scott McGann said the new bivalent boosters, which help fight both the original virus and new variants, should be the next shots residents look to get—though they may be hard to find at first through retail pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens.

“There’s going to be a muddy transition I think. They’re going to want to get rid of their monovalent, less people are going to want the monovalent, so you may see a little bit of a drop-in appointment availability as they re-tool up with the bivalent. Then you’ll start seeing a pick up,” said McGann.

Falmouth will host a flu and COVID vaccine clinic to help expand accessibility on October 14 from 3 pm to 6 at the Gus Canty Recreation Center, which McGann said he expects to administer bivalent boosters.

Registration should be completed by October 7, said officials.

For those 18 and over, booster shots can be received at least 2 months after the last dose received.

The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment will also host three vaccine clinics to provide residents with both flu shots and updated COVID-19 boosters.