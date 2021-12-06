Mashpee Moves to Boost Vaccination Rate

MASHPEE – With the COVID Omicron variant’s arrival in the U.S. as the Northeast still wrestles with a Delta variant-induced rise in cases, the Town of Mashpee is trying to boost vaccination rates with school clinics and booster campaigns.

Town Health Agent Glen Harrington told the Board of Health that as of November 27 the 14-day percent positivity rate in Mashpee is 5.02%, with an average daily incident rate of 21.

The percent positivity rate is lower than the CDC figures for Barnstable County at 6.27%, and about in-line with the Massachusetts reported statewide average of 4.94%

Comprehensive guidance has also been distributed to all town departments to help mitigate the spread of COVID among close contacts of infected individuals and those who are experiencing symptoms of the disease.

Harrington added that as 45 local families had expressed interest with the school nurse coordinator in getting their child vaccinated, a clinic will be held for those ages 5-11 on December 18 at the Christ the King Parish Church.

“We remain in close contact with the school nurse coordinator to track cases that impact, or have the potential to impact students, faculty and the public,” said Harrington.

A community booster clinic is also in the works, said Harrington.

Board of health members said that the Omicron variant is likely already among many U.S. states, and the town will remain vigilant in the coming weeks as case numbers rise.