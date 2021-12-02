You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Massachusetts Deploying COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Units

December 2, 2021

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday that Massachusetts is deploying three mobile units to administer monoclonal antibody treatment to high-risk individuals who have been exposed to or have COVID-19.

The clinics have the capacity to treat up to 500 patients per week with therapies that can help reduce the severity of the disease and keep COVID-19-positive individuals from being hospitalized.

Referral from a health care provider is required for treatment at any of the three new mobile clinics.

Treatment will be provided at no cost to the patient and offered regardless of immigration status or health insurance.

