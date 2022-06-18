Massachusetts Senate Approves Funding for Broadband, Climate Resiliency

PLYMOUTH – The State Senate has approved a general bond bill providing $2.5 million for Plymouth and Barnstable County infrastructure and climate resiliency projects.

The bill includes $1 million each for developing municipal broadband in the Upper Cape region and for sewer infrastructure that will help expand housing capacity in Plymouth.

The bill also provides $500,000 for boardwalk repairs and climate resiliency infrastructure in Sandwich.

Efforts are still underway to locate and reunite the planks of the old boardwalk—destroyed this year by storms—with their original donors.

Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran, who helped secure the funding across three amendments, highlighted the projects and particularly the need for better internet connectivity.

“These three projects are a direct ask through various roundtables and meetings with local stakeholders at the helm. Reliable broadband is necessary for the growth and stability of our schools, telemedicine, the economy and the tourism industry. It is no longer acceptable to simply have access, this money is critical to the investment of broadband,” said Moran.