Massachusetts Unveils Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Card Option

January 10, 2022

Gov. Charlie Baker

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts residents who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations can now create a digital vaccine card proving their status using a new tool unveiled Monday.

The digital card includes information similar to that on the paper card given out at the time of vaccination.

The Baker administration isn’t requiring residents to create the digital card and isn’t mandating residents show proof of vaccination to enter any venue.

Some businesses are requiring proof of vaccination, however, and beginning Saturday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is requiring workers and customers at restaurants, gyms and many other indoor locations show proof of vaccination.

The Associated Press

