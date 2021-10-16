You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / National Seashore Bike Trail Closes for Repairs

National Seashore Bike Trail Closes for Repairs

October 16, 2021

Cape Cod National Seashore

EASTHAM – The Cape Cod National Seashore will conduct repairs on the Nauset Bicycle Train in Eastham beginning next week.

Starting Monday, October 18, the trail will be closed between the Salt Pond Visitor Center and the Doane Picnic Area.

According to the Seashore, riders may park at Doane Picnic Area to access the segment of the trail to Coast Guard Beach, which will remain open.

Seashore officials said that root heaves along the first 350 feet of the trail have caused unsafe riding conditions, so must be removed and replaced with asphalt. 

“Our bike trails provide great opportunities for recreation, fitness, and to enjoy spectacular scenery,” said Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom in a statement.

“While there is never a good time to close a trail, it’s critical that we make these safety improvements. Late fall allows us to complete this work during a time of decreased visitation and before cold weather sets in and asphalt plants close.”

Construction is anticipated to be complete in late November. 

