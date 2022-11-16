Nauset High School Renovation Project Looks for Additional $38M

EASTHAM – Voters in the Nauset Regional School District will decide whether to approve another $38,100,000 million for the high school’s renovation project.

The original budget set and approved by voters in the school’s district in 2020 was about $132 million.

Record economic inflation rates as well as the cost of modular units to house staff and students while the project is ongoing necessitated the budget increase.

“Throughout the spring and early summer, the School Building Committee (SBC) met for the purpose of value-engineering the project, which in essence meant making certain cuts to the project to keep it in-line with the established budget. It is impossible to further value-engineer the amount of funds required to make up the current shortfall, the shortfall is simply too large,” said Superintendent Brooke Clenchy in a statement on the project’s webpage.

The vote will be held on January 10 for residents of Wellfleet, Eastham, Orleans and Brewster.