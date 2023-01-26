Provincetown Accelerating EMS Hiring Plan

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown is accelerating its EMS hiring timeline in the wake of the Lower Cape Ambulance Association’s announcement that they would be shutting down at the end of June.

The town will propose to fund 16 full-time Provincetown Fire and EMS department employees for this summer, as opposed to its original plan of 8 hires this year and 8 hires the next.

“We understand that LCAA’s decision to cease operations will be a change and is a cause for some anxiety. And while we thought we would have a bit more time to implement our transition plan, we are confident that we have the resources and expertise to maintain and enhance Fire and EMS coverage in the months to come,” said Town Manager Alex Morse in a statement from the town.

He also thanked LCAA and its employees for their many years of service to the local community.

The move will require a separate funding article for an operating override at Annual Town Meeting on April 3.

Fire Chief Michael Trovato said he has full confidence that the department will be able to staff adequate coverage for the upcoming season.

“For many years I have advocated bringing EMS into the Provincetown Fire Department. We have the ambulances, the infrastructure and, most importantly, the talent,” said Fire Chief Michael Trovato in the statement.

“I have complete confidence that we will have adequate ambulance and EMS coverage for summer 2023 and beyond, and I want to thank the Select Board and the Town Manager for supporting a plan that puts us on a path to our shared goal of having a full-time combination fire department.”

The effort is the first time in Provincetown history that there would be a full-time fire department.

The town said that it will present more information and further discuss the transition plan during the February 13 Select Board meeting.