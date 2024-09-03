Quick Clips: Pickleball is a relatively easy sport to jump into without many barriers to getting started.

Mashpee Selectboard member John Cotton, and avid player of pickleball with “Smashpee” joins Grady Culhane to talk about his love of the game. He discusses the recent dramatic uptick in players in recent years and more on Sunday Journal here.
Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.
