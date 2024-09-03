You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Quick Clips: Pickleball is a relatively easy sport to jump into without many barriers to getting started.

Quick Clips: Pickleball is a relatively easy sport to jump into without many barriers to getting started.

September 3, 2024

Mashpee Selectboard member John Cotton, and avid player of pickleball with “Smashpee” joins Grady Culhane to talk about his love of the game. He discusses the recent dramatic uptick in players in recent years and more on Sunday Journal here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 